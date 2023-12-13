Here Are the Complete Squads for All Franchises in PSL 9

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have roped in eighteen players each. The players for each team have been categorized in Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, Emerging and Supplementary category.
As each team tried to create the best combination for the upcoming tournament, Islamabad United have loaded a treat for the pace-enthusiasts with recruiting Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah to join their brother Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have retained their premier player Fakhar Zaman who was initially released from the squad. Multan Sultans have also managed to repick their pacer Shahnawaz Dahani while they have also chosen Chris Jordan to boost their pace attack.
Peshawar Zalmi have maintained a fair balance between the young and the veteran players including the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Mehran Mumtaz to their blend. They have also used retained their promising pacer Salman Irshad. Furthermore, Quetta Gladiators have roped in veteran Usman Qadir to supplement their spin attack while Karachi Kings have new stars with Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali and young Arafat Minhas joining their camp.
Here are the finalized lineups for all teams:
Islamabad United
- Platinum: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox
- Diamond: Imad Wasim (Mentor), Azam Khan, Tymal Mills
- Gold: Alex Hales, Faheem Ashraf, Colin Munro
- Silver: Rumman Raees, Shahab Khan, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram
- Emerging: Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah
- Supplementary: Tom Curran
Lahore Qalandars
- Platinum: Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen
- Diamond: Haris Rauf (BA), David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan
- Gold: Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan
- Silver: Mirza Tahir Baig (demotion), Rashid Khan, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan
- Emerging: Syed Faridoun Mehmood
- Supplementary: Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam
Multan Sultans
- Platinum: Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey
- Diamond: Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Dawid Malan
- Gold: Abbas Afridi, Reeza Hendricks, Reece Topley
- Silver: Ihsanullah (BA), Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali
- Emerging: Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan
- Supplementary: Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim
Peshawar Zalmi
- Platinum: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Noor Ahmed
- Diamond: Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Asif Ali
- Gold: Mohammad Haris (BA), Aamer Jamal, Naveen-ul-Haq
- Silver: Khurram Shehzad, Daniel Mousley, Umair Afridi, Arif Yaqoob, Salman Irshad (Retained using Right-to-Match card)
- Emerging: Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan
- Supplementary: Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz
Quetta Gladiators
- Platinum: Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir
- Diamond: Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
- Gold: Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (BA)
- Silver: Will Smeed, Usman Qadir, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Adil Naz
- Emerging: Khawaja Nafay
- Supplementary: Akeal Hussain, Sohail Khan
Karachi Kings
- Platinum: Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz
- Diamond: James Vince, Hasan Ali, Tim Siefert
- Gold: Shan Masood (BA), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi
- Silver: Mir Hamza (demotion), Mohammad Akhlaq, Arafat Minhas, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan, Sirajuddin
- Emerging: Irfan Khan Niazi
- Supplementary: Saad Baig, Jamie Overton
As the lineups for the each team have been finalized for the upcoming edition of the PSL, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the commencement of the tournament, waiting for the favorite players to showcase their skills on the field.