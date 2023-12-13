Here Are the Complete Squads for All Franchises in PSL 9

The draft for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League has concluded as all six teams have roped in eighteen players each. The players for each team have been categorized in Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, Emerging and Supplementary category.

As each team tried to create the best combination for the upcoming tournament, Islamabad United have loaded a treat for the pace-enthusiasts with recruiting Hunain Shah and Ubaid Shah to join their brother Naseem Shah. Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have retained their premier player Fakhar Zaman who was initially released from the squad. Multan Sultans have also managed to repick their pacer Shahnawaz Dahani while they have also chosen Chris Jordan to boost their pace attack.

Peshawar Zalmi have maintained a fair balance between the young and the veteran players including the likes of Lungi Ngidi and Mehran Mumtaz to their blend. They have also used retained their promising pacer Salman Irshad. Furthermore, Quetta Gladiators have roped in veteran Usman Qadir to supplement their spin attack while Karachi Kings have new stars with Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali and young Arafat Minhas joining their camp.

Here are the finalized lineups for all teams:

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox Diamond: Imad Wasim (Mentor), Azam Khan, Tymal Mills

Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah Supplementary: Tom Curran

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen Diamond: Haris Rauf (BA), David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan

Syed Faridoun Mehmood Supplementary: Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey Diamond: Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Dawid Malan

Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan Supplementary: Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Noor Ahmed Diamond: Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Asif Ali

Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Zeeshan Supplementary: Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz

Quetta Gladiators

Rilee Rossouw, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir Diamond: Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Khawaja Nafay Supplementary: Akeal Hussain, Sohail Khan

Karachi Kings

Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz Diamond: James Vince, Hasan Ali, Tim Siefert

Irfan Khan Niazi Supplementary: Saad Baig, Jamie Overton

As the lineups for the each team have been finalized for the upcoming edition of the PSL, the fans are eagerly looking forward to the commencement of the tournament, waiting for the favorite players to showcase their skills on the field.