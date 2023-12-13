Ronaldo is Investing $40 Million in a Free-to-Play Football Game

The competition between football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will probably never end, as the Portuguese baller announced a $40 million investment in UFL – a free-to-play football video game – which will compete with eFootball, whose ambassador is the Argentine forward, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo believes that the game can: “become the new breed in football gaming.” The game developers believe that the game promises a “fair, skill-first approach for gamers created by gamers”, which translates to a game focused on being skill-based and made by fellow gamers.

We’re excited to work together on UFL and create a fair, skill-first game for football fans worldwide 🤝 pic.twitter.com/CyaEjIu2vu — UFL (@UFLgame) December 12, 2023

Ronaldo’s investment is set to collide head-on with EA Sports FC (formerly known as Fifa), which is considered the premier football video game in the world. The unique selling point of CR7’s investment is that the game will have free access and won’t feature any mandatory payments or subscription fees.

No specific date has been announced regarding the release of the game, but it is expected to be launched on PlayStation and Xbox soon.

Recently, Messi was signed by eFootball 2024 as the game’s ambassador. The game is being developed by Konami.

It is not new for video game franchises to attach famous players’ names to their brands to attract their fans.