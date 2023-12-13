Shan Masood Named New Captain of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings owner, Salman Iqbal announced in his pre-draft talk that Shan Masood, Pakistan’s Test team captain, will be the captain of the Karachi franchise in the upcoming 9th season of Pakistan Super League. Iqbal was talking to the audience before the PSL draft began, and it was then that he made the announcement.

Iqbal was accompanied by Karachi King’s newly-appointed head coach, Phil Simmons, who hails from Trinidad & Tobago and has previously coached West Indies (twice) and Afghanistan. On the left side of Salman Iqbal was Karachi King’s Team Director, Haider Azhar, who left Multan Sultans’ post of ‘Chief Operating Officer’ after the end of PSL 8 and joined the Kings.

The PSL draft is expected to begin around 4 PM today, 13 December 2023. The event will be conducted at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore, as it has been in the previous seasons.

The host for the draft event will be ex-Pakistan women’s cricket team captain, Urooj Mumtaz. The event is expected to last for over three hours as the six PSL franchises decide to name the best squad possible for the upcoming PSL season.