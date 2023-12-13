2 Specialist Bowlers & 3 All-Rounders in Pakistan’s XI for 1st Australia Test

Pakistan men’s cricket team announced the playing XI for the First Test match against Australia, one day prior to the beginning of the match.

Khurram Shahzad and Aamer Jamal will make their Test match debuts, while the batting order remains the same that was deployed in last week’s four-day practice match. It is pertinent to mention here that Aamer Jamal is an all-rounder and playing him over Hasan Ali or even Mir Hamza doesn’t make much sense since its Australia and the home team hurts visiting sides if they are a bowler short.

Pakistan’s premier spinner, Abrar Ahmed, is out of the match due to an injury. Noman Ali has been ignored for the first match while the spin bowling duties will be performed by all-rounder Salman Ali Agha.

Matches Innings Runs Highest Score 100s 50s Wickets Bowling Average Best Bowling In An Inning Best Bowling In A Match 2 3 221 132* 1 1 3 21.00 2-39 3-57

The one surprising omission from the team is fast bowler Hasan Ali. Experts believed that he’s been rested from the practice match because he’s a sure-shot starter in the first Test, but the Pakistani team management has gone with fast bowlers in the Perth conditions, rather than 130ish fast bowler Ali.

Pakistan will likely use the bowling services of Saud Shakeel as the spinning department seems weak. Australia isn’t known for its spinning conditions, but Australia uses off-spinner Nathan Lyon very efficiently.

During the practice match, the Pakistani supporters even saw Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq bowling, so expect the unexpected.