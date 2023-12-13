Usama Mir Signed by Worcestershire For Another Season

English county cricket club, Worcestershire have signed Pakistani leg-spinner Usama Mir for the 2024 Vitality Blast, England’s premier T20 cricket tournament.

Mir is currently playing Australia’s premier T20 league, Big Bash, where he is representing Melbourne Stars. He, along with fellow Pakistan international players Haris Rauf and Imad Wasim, were picked by the Stars for various durations of the tournament. The 4th, and last, Pakistani playing in the league is Zaman Khan, who is signed by Sydney Thunder.

The Pakistani leggie had a great outing when he went to the Blast last season. He averaged 44 with the bat, along with a strike rate of 162, as well as 19 wickets in the 11 matches he represented the English county.

Although the location of the county is Worcestershire, the Blast branding name is ‘Worcestershire Rapids’.

Mir’s performance in the recently concluded ODI World Cup was below-par, but his services in the international leagues are highly wanted. He has been re-signed by the English county, as well as playing one of the world’s premier league down under.

The world’s most cash-rich league, IPL, doesn’t allow Pakistani’s to become a part of it due to the tensions between the neighboring countries, India and Pakistan, else Mir would’ve been a part of it as well.