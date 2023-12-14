Confirmed: PTCL Acquires 100 Percent of Telenor Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has acquired 100 percent of Telenor Pakistan, well-informed sources told ProPakistani.

An official announcement is likely to be made shortly through a stock filing, we have confirmed with sources.

If sources are to be believed, both companies will be issuing their statements shortly after the stock filing.

PTCL Group had been in talks with the Norwegian operator for the acquisition of its Pakistani arm for quite some time and after deliberations and certain regulatory approvals, the announcement is finally going to be made within the next few hours.

Not to mention, high-ups (including the CEO of Telenor Intl) will be seen in the press statements that may reveal more details about the transaction.

For now, we can confirm that it will be a 100 percent acquisition, and Telenor Pakistan will cease to exist after the transition, which could be anything from 12 to 24 months.

Combined operations and customer base of Ufone and Telenor Pakistan will ultimately become the largest cellular operations in Pakistan.

Notably, this comes after PTCL first showed interest in making a sizable investment in the country’s telecom sector. As per a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange back in August 2023, the PTCL BoD initially authorized a non-binding offer to the target Company. Today, PTCL has made a binding offer to acquire Telenor Pakistan.

Telenor Group, which operates telecom businesses in nine markets across Europe and Asia, is now shifting its focus to European markets as it recently merged its operations in Thailand.