Couple in Karachi Attempts Suicide After Failing to Pay House Rent

A couple in Karachi attempted to take their own lives after failing to pay their house rent, local media reported.

According to police officials, the couple was living in a rented house and was struggling financially. They were asked to vacate the house, forcing them to take the extreme step.

Both the husband and wife sustained burn injuries, rescue officials stated. They were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Residents of the area confirmed that the couple was struggling financially, and the landlord had asked them to vacate the house.

The ongoing wave of inflation has badly affected the lower middle class, and in recent months, multiple incidents of people committing suicide due to poverty have been reported.

Last month, a man in Faisalabad took his own life after brutally murdering his wife and three daughters due to financial distress and an inability to repay a loan.