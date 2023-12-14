foodpanda Pakistan Takes Center Stage as the Official E-Commerce Partner of Islamabad United in PSL-9

The most successful franchise in HBL PSL history, Islamabad United; winner of the first and third editions of the tournament, is pleased to announce foodpanda Pakistan as its official E-Commerce Partner for the upcoming PSL 9 tournament. This strategic partnership marks the evolution of their successful multiyear collaboration.

As the nation’s premier online food and grocery delivery service, foodpanda has become a household name, offering a convenient app and web-based platform to order from thousands of restaurants, home chefs, shops, and pandamart stores nationwide. With a robust presence in over 35 cities, the company is committed to driving business growth and creating employment opportunities for Pakistanis everywhere.

Ali Naqvi, owner of Islamabad United, shared his thoughts on the renewed partnership, stating, “We are excited to take a strategic step in our association with foodpanda, the leading food and grocery online delivery platform in the country. While their unparalleled reach and commitment to professionalism have always aligned with our values, the title sponsorship underscores the significance of the collaboration. Our partnership aims to bring the country’s two passions – food and cricket – together in un-precedented ways.”

Set to make an unforgettable impact on the 2024 Pakistani cricket calendar, the partnership will reach cricket enthusiasts and food lovers across the country, linking both brands with the excitement of cricket and the joy of food delivery, potentially including special promotions in the new season.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan, expressed his excitement about the sponsorship, saying, “We are thrilled to join hands with Islamabad United, a team that embodies the spirit of excellence and success. As the official E-Commerce Partner, foodpanda aims to elevate the fan experience even higher this time, by delivering not only exceptional food but also the convenience that our platform is renowned for. This partnership is a celebration of the shared values of innovation, passion, and dedication to winning.”

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates PSL 9, the partnership between Islamabad United and foodpanda promises a season filled with thrilling cricket moments, culinary delights, and direct engagement with fans, creating unique experiences through promotions, contests and countless fan interactions.