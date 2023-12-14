Footballer Dies During a Match in Brazil Due to Lightening

A footballer has died and another six got injured after a lightning bolt struck a football pitch in Brazil during a local cup match.

Caio Henrique de Lima Goncalves, 21, was playing for his Uniao Jaiirense team in a cup match in the southern state of Parana when he was struck by lightning on Sunday, 10 December 2023.

According to police, he was rushed to hospital after collapsing on the pitch, but he later died due to the injuries.

🔴 برازیل کے شہر سانتا انٹینیو میں فٹبال میچ کے دوران آسمانی بجلی گرنے سے کم از کم 4 کھلاڑی زخمی ہو گئے۔ ⚡ 🔴 At least 4 players got injured due to a lightning strike during a football match in Santa antinio , Brazil ⚡ Weather Updates PK 2.0 – Jawad Memon / Pakistan Doppler… pic.twitter.com/mYuS6L18oD — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) December 13, 2023

The footage shows the pitch littered with struggling players and officials trying to get everyone to safety and medical treatment.

The lethal weather continued as the officials carried the players off the pitch, with the threat of further damage possible.

Goncalves was playing for his Uniao Jaiirense team against Unidos, from Santo Antonio da Platina, in an amateur cup fixture at the Jose Eleuterio da Silva Stadium when the unfortunate episode occurred.

Five of the six players who were injured by lightning are still in hospital, under observation, while the sixth one is seriously injured which is why he was rushed to a regional hospital.

Santo Antonio da Platina city hall mourned Goncalves’ death and said that it is ‘making every effort to ensure that those affected have the best possible care.’