Cologne Handed Highest-Ever Bundesliga Fine of Over $640,000

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 11:37 am

German Bundesliga football club, FC Cologne, faces a fine of $641,800 for using pyrotechnics and throwing objects on the football field which resulted in a delayed match.

The fine is the highest penalty ever given out for fan misconduct in German football history.

The German FA (DFB) fined the club for inciting the incident before the derby clash with Borussia Moenchengladbach in October 2023.

It is believed, that around a third (33%) of the fine can be invested by the club in security or other protective measure.

Cologne have promised to fight for a “significant reduction” in the penalty, with their managing director Christian Keller illustrating that the fine is an “enormous financial damage” to the club.

Keller admitted, “pyrotechnics are a part of football fan culture” but said, “the red lines which must not be crossed… were clearly exceeded against Gladbach.”

Cologne, reeling in the relegation placings, won the match 3-1, just one of the two league wins this season.

Pyrotechnics are used very commonly in German football, despite being forbidden.

German champions Bayern Munich were fined recently for pyrotechnic use in a UEFA Champions League match. They were also given a suspended ban on fans for away games, which can come into effect if the fans misbehave in the upcoming matches.

Faiz Ahmed

>