Govt Taking Measures to Improve Capital Market, Insurance Industry: Finance Minister

Regional Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for the Middle East, Central Asia, Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan Hela Cheikhrouhou called on Caretaker Minister for Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar at the Finance Division today.

The finance minister stated that the government is paying attention to improving the capital market, insurance industry, investment finance, export-oriented growth, and establishment of special economic zones to boost exports.

ALSO READ Mobile Phones to Become More Expensive as FBR Announces New Valuations

She said the insurance industry can play an important role in offering a social safety net mechanism, encouraging the building of sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure in Pakistan. If liquidity from the insurance sector is effectively deployed it can trigger the development of the capital markets, she added.

The minister also highlighted the current economic situation of Pakistan and said that the government is committed to introducing reform in various sectors to address the long outstanding structural issues. She shared the reform agenda and economic reforms of the interim government that have brought economic and fiscal stability to the country. The finance minister encouraged the IFC to concentrate its private sector operations in the insurance sector, export-oriented business, and export processing zones.

Cheikhrouhou appreciated the steps taken by the government in the economic and financial sectors for improvement in the economy of Pakistan. She extended her all-out support for the progress and betterment of the economic agenda of the country.

The meeting was attended by Khawaja Aftab Ahmed, IFC Regional Director, Najy Benhassine, Country Director, World Bank, Zeeshan Shaikh, Country Manager, IFC Pakistan, and senior officials from the Economic Affairs and Finance Division.