Punjab Boards Gives Students Extra Time for Matric Admissions

The Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has decided to extend the last date for submission of admission forms for the Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Annual Examination.

As per the announcement, candidates and heads of institutes across the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have been given until December 22 to submit the admission forms along with a single fee.

However, the dates for form submission with double and triple fees have been extended until January 05, 2024, and January 13, 2024.

Previously, the PBCC had approved the revised timetable for the 2024 Matric Annual Examinations. The matric exams will be conducted simultaneously by all educational boards across Punjab, commencing on March 1, 2024.