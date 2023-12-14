Quaid-i-Azam University Announces Schedule of Winter Vacations

Quaid-i-Azam University has announced the schedule of upcoming winter vacations.

In a notification, the administration announced that the university will remain closed from December 26 till the 1st of January 2024 on account of winter vacations.

“The university will resume its functioning on Tuesday 2nd January 2024,” the notification added.

Last week, the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) announced winter vacations for all Private Educational Institutions (PEIs) in Islamabad, commencing on December 25 till December 29.

Earlier, the Balochistan’s caretaker government also notified winter vacation for educational institutions for the province’s winter zones.

According to the notification, schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed for 76 days, from 16 December 2023 to 29 February 2023.