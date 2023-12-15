Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad Break 71-Year-Old Record Against Australia

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 1:09 pm

In a historic moment during the inaugural Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Perth, the spotlight shone on two debutant bowlers, Aamer Jamal and Khurram Shahzad, who collectively clinched eight wickets.

This marks the first instance in Pakistan’s 71-year Test history where debutant bowlers have collectively bagged eight wickets in an innings; six by Aamir Jamal and two by Khurram Shahzad.

On the second day, Australia was bowled out for 487 in their first innings, with Aamer Jamal showcasing an outstanding performance by claiming a six-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 6 for 111 for Pakistan.

David Warner led the charge for the home team, contributing an impressive 164 runs, while Mitchell Marsh delivered a rapid 90-run performance.

Pakistan is maintaining a solid batting performance, with a score of 59-0 during the third session. The openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique, have displayed commendable fight, remaining unbeaten and contributing significantly to the team’s steady progress.

>