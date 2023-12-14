Islamabad United Make Unique Style Statement in Signature Red Jackets

Islamabad United has launched statement red jackets from the PSL 9 draft, collaborating with Gym Armour.

In a groundbreaking fusion of athleticism and elegance, Islamabad United has once again set the bar high with their signature Red Hot jackets, making waves both on and off the field. Known for their red-hot performance on the field, Islamabad United unveiled their signature red jackets during the PSL 9 draft, creating a buzz among cricket and fashion enthusiasts alike.

During the recent PSL 9 draft, the Islamabad United squad, led by skipper Shadab Khan and star pacer Naseem Shah, showcased their distinctive red jackets adorned with personalized initials and jersey numbers. These statement jackets are not exclusive to players alone as the entire Islamabad United management embraced this blazing red look for the draft.

This seamless blend of athleticism and style has been made possible through a strategic collaboration with Gym Armour, propelling Islamabad United into the realms of iconic style.

As cricket enthusiasts gear up for the upcoming PSL season, they now have the exclusive opportunity to step into the arena with the same Red Hot style that defines Islamabad United. Islamabad United’s statement red jackets are now available for pre-order on the official Gym Armour website.