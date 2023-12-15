Christian Govt Employees to Get Salaries in Advance for Christmas

The federal government has decided to disburse the salaries and pensions for the month of December in advance to all federal government servants and pensioners belonging to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

The Finance Division has written a letter in this regard to the Controller General of Accounts.

ALSO READ IMF Tells Pakistan to Double Taxes on Salaried Class

Through the letter, the Finance Division requested the Office of the Controller General of Accounts to make necessary arrangements to disburse the salaries and pensions to the federal government servants and pensions belonging to the Christian community on December 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is a standard practice and federal government employees were also paid advance salaries and pensions last year on the occasion of Christmas.