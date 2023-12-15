Christian Govt Employees to Get Salaries in Advance for Christmas

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 5:01 pm
rupee

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The federal government has decided to disburse the salaries and pensions for the month of December in advance to all federal government servants and pensioners belonging to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

The Finance Division has written a letter in this regard to the Controller General of Accounts.

ALSO READ

Through the letter, the Finance Division requested the Office of the Controller General of Accounts to make necessary arrangements to disburse the salaries and pensions to the federal government servants and pensions belonging to the Christian community on December 20.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is a standard practice and federal government employees were also paid advance salaries and pensions last year on the occasion of Christmas.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Javed Akhtar Declares Agastya Nanda as The Next Rishi Kapoor
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>