Hasan Ali Spreads Joy with Dance Moves Before First Test

Hasan Ali has turned heads with his joyous dance performance alongside Australian dancers before the first Test match in Perth.

In a delightful display of joy and sportsmanship, Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali added a touch of joy to the intense atmosphere of the first Test match against Australia in Perth. To mark the commencement of the high-profile series, performers engaged in a traditional dance in the stadium, and Hasan Ali, known for his spirited approach, could not resist showcasing his dance moves in the center. Much to the delight of the crowd and players alike, the Pakistani speedster joined the Australian dancers, dancing his heart out.

ALSO READ How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia First Test Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DBTV Sports (@dbtvsports)

The impromptu performance earned Hasan Ali applause not only from his teammates but also from the Australian players and the spectators in the stadium. Fans took to social media to share the light-hearted moment, appreciating Hasan Ali for bringing a sense of fun to his competitive role of pace bowling.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Make Unique Style Statement in Signature Red Jackets

As the match unfolds, Australia is currently batting in the first innings, posting a total of 463 with 7 wickets down.