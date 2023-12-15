Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

HEC to Participate in PCB’s Grade I Cricket Tournament

By Sports Desk | Published Dec 15, 2023 | 4:23 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has qualified for participation in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Grade-I Cricket. For the first time, the HEC team is taking part in the President Trophy (First Class) and President Cup (One Day) among the top eight domestic teams.

Previously, the HEC team played Grade II cricket but has now been selected to play Grade I cricket, which is one of the premier domestic tournaments.

ALSO READ

PCB considered HEC to participate in the Grade-I Cricket owing to its performance in the Grade II tournament (Patron’s Trophy) 2018-19 wherein HEC clinched 2nd position and promoted cricket in universities by regularly organizing cricket tournaments among university students.

On this remarkable achievement, Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, commended the remarkable performance of the HEC contingent. Referring to the team performance in National Games Quetta 2023, he said, “We are continuously taking measures to promote university sports with a clear focus on training and development of student players,” adding that HEC has produced various national and international cadre male and female cricketers.

ALSO READ

The Chairman said HEC has included cricket in the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League which is a Prime Minister’s Youth Programme initiative. He noted that “our previous experience of conducting trials across the country has enabled us to organize cricket trials in Lahore and Karachi to select a team of 20 players for the Grade I cricket tournament.”

It is worth mentioning that HEC will sooner be initiating nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt trials in 25 locations for both boys and girls aged 15-25 years.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sports Desk

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>