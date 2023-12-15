HEC to Participate in PCB’s Grade I Cricket Tournament

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has qualified for participation in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Grade-I Cricket. For the first time, the HEC team is taking part in the President Trophy (First Class) and President Cup (One Day) among the top eight domestic teams.

Previously, the HEC team played Grade II cricket but has now been selected to play Grade I cricket, which is one of the premier domestic tournaments.

PCB considered HEC to participate in the Grade-I Cricket owing to its performance in the Grade II tournament (Patron’s Trophy) 2018-19 wherein HEC clinched 2nd position and promoted cricket in universities by regularly organizing cricket tournaments among university students.

On this remarkable achievement, Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, commended the remarkable performance of the HEC contingent. Referring to the team performance in National Games Quetta 2023, he said, “We are continuously taking measures to promote university sports with a clear focus on training and development of student players,” adding that HEC has produced various national and international cadre male and female cricketers.

The Chairman said HEC has included cricket in the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League which is a Prime Minister’s Youth Programme initiative. He noted that “our previous experience of conducting trials across the country has enabled us to organize cricket trials in Lahore and Karachi to select a team of 20 players for the Grade I cricket tournament.”

It is worth mentioning that HEC will sooner be initiating nationwide Cricket Talent Hunt trials in 25 locations for both boys and girls aged 15-25 years.