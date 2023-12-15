Pakistan Railways to Restore 2 Trains Linking 3 Major Cities

The Pakistan Railways is set to restore two more passenger trains upon the directives of the caretaker government.

Divisional Superintendent Quetta, Muhammad Yousuf Leghari, announced the restoration of Bolan Mail and Akbar Bugti Express. The two trains link Quetta with Karachi and Lahore, respectively.

The official revealed that the Bolan Mail will be restored on December 25, while the Akbar Bugti Express will resume its operations in March next year.

It is pertinent to mention that Jaffer Express, operating between Quetta and Peshawar, along with the local Chaman and Hurnai trains are the only operational passenger trains in Balochistan.

Regarding the Bolan Mail, Leghari said that it will be equipped with modern facilities to enhance passenger comfort and service quality.

Earlier in October this year, authorities restored the Sibi-Harnai railway service after 18 years. The railway track was closed in 2006 following a series of bomb blasts which damaged 22 steel bridges.