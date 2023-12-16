Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s Islamabad United’s Squad for PSL 9

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 2:09 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Islamabad United has crafted a robust lineup led by the dynamic captain, Shadab Khan.

In the Platinum category, all-rounder Shadab Khan is accompanied by Naseem Shah, a formidable force in the pace department. English wicket-keeper batter, Jordan Cox completes the well-rounded Platinum category, forming a solid foundation for Islamabad United.

ALSO READ

Transitioning to the Diamond category, Islamabad United has enlisted Imad Wasim as a mentor, offering valuable guidance to the team. This category also features the hard-hitting batter Azam Khan and the experienced Tymal Mills. In the Gold category, the team boasts the explosive batting duo of Alex Hales and Colin Munro, adding significant firepower to the lineup and the versatile all-rounder Faheem Ashraf further strengthens the squad.

ALSO READ

Moving to the Silver category, emerging talents like Qasim Akram and a pace duo of Hunain Shah, and Ubaid Shah are introduced. These young players hold promise and contribute to the team’s depth. Supplementary picks such as Tom Curran and Shamyl Hussain complete this well-balanced and dynamic composition, making Islamabad United a strong contender in the race to the trophy of PSL 9.

Player Name Category
Shadab Khan Platinum
Naseem Shah Platinum
Jordan Cox Platinum
Imad Wasim (Mentor) Diamond
Azam Khan Diamond
Tymal Mills Diamond
Alex Hales Gold
Faheem Ashraf Gold
Colin Munro Gold
Rumman Raees Silver
Shahab Khan Silver
Matthew Forde Silver
Salman Ali Agha Silver
Qasim Akram Silver
Hunain Shah Emerging
Ubaid Shah Emerging
Tom Curran Supplementary
Shamyl Hussain Supplementary

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>