Here’s Islamabad United’s Squad for PSL 9

Ahead of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, Islamabad United has crafted a robust lineup led by the dynamic captain, Shadab Khan.

In the Platinum category, all-rounder Shadab Khan is accompanied by Naseem Shah, a formidable force in the pace department. English wicket-keeper batter, Jordan Cox completes the well-rounded Platinum category, forming a solid foundation for Islamabad United.

Transitioning to the Diamond category, Islamabad United has enlisted Imad Wasim as a mentor, offering valuable guidance to the team. This category also features the hard-hitting batter Azam Khan and the experienced Tymal Mills. In the Gold category, the team boasts the explosive batting duo of Alex Hales and Colin Munro, adding significant firepower to the lineup and the versatile all-rounder Faheem Ashraf further strengthens the squad.

Moving to the Silver category, emerging talents like Qasim Akram and a pace duo of Hunain Shah, and Ubaid Shah are introduced. These young players hold promise and contribute to the team’s depth. Supplementary picks such as Tom Curran and Shamyl Hussain complete this well-balanced and dynamic composition, making Islamabad United a strong contender in the race to the trophy of PSL 9.