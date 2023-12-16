Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s Multan Sultan’s Squad for PSL 9

By Ayna Dua | Published Dec 16, 2023 | 2:50 pm
Multan Sultans | most wins record | 9 league stage wins

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Multan Sultans’ are determined to secure the PSL 9 title after finishing as runners-up in the last two tournaments with a well-thought-out and balanced lineup.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan leads the team in the Platinum category, supported by the versatile all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and the English all-rounder David Willey. In the Diamond category, the team features dynamic all-rounder Khushdil Shah, skilled spinner Usama Mir, and the experienced English batter Dawid Malan, providing a well-rounded combination of skills. Gold picks further enhance the team with the pace of Abbas Afridi, the batting prowess of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, and England’s Reece Topley.

ALSO READ

The Silver category introduces emerging talents like pacer Ihsanullah, Usman Khan, young Tayyab Tahir, experienced pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, and Mohammad Ali, contributing to the team’s versatility. In the Emerging category, spinner Faisal Akram and Yasir Khan showcase promising talents for the future. Supplementary category includes experienced pacer Chris Jordan and young pacer Aftab Ibrahim adding valuable depth to the bowling department.

ALSO READ

Here’s Multan Sultan’s complete squad for PSL 9:

Player Name Category
Mohammad Rizwan Platinum
Iftikhar Ahmed Platinum
David Willey Platinum
Khushdil Shah Diamond
Usama Mir Diamond
Dawid Malan Diamond
Abbas Afridi Gold
Reeza Hendricks Gold
Reece Topley Gold
Ihsanullah (BA) Silver
Usman Khan Silver
Tayyab Tahir Silver
Shahnawaz Dahani Silver
Mohammad Ali Silver
Faisal Akram Emerging
Yasir Khan Emerging
Chris Jordan Supplementary
Aftab Ibrahim Supplementary

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>