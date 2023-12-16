Here’s Multan Sultan’s Squad for PSL 9

Multan Sultans’ are determined to secure the PSL 9 title after finishing as runners-up in the last two tournaments with a well-thought-out and balanced lineup.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan leads the team in the Platinum category, supported by the versatile all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and the English all-rounder David Willey. In the Diamond category, the team features dynamic all-rounder Khushdil Shah, skilled spinner Usama Mir, and the experienced English batter Dawid Malan, providing a well-rounded combination of skills. Gold picks further enhance the team with the pace of Abbas Afridi, the batting prowess of South Africa’s Reeza Hendricks, and England’s Reece Topley.

The Silver category introduces emerging talents like pacer Ihsanullah, Usman Khan, young Tayyab Tahir, experienced pacer Shahnawaz Dahani, and Mohammad Ali, contributing to the team’s versatility. In the Emerging category, spinner Faisal Akram and Yasir Khan showcase promising talents for the future. Supplementary category includes experienced pacer Chris Jordan and young pacer Aftab Ibrahim adding valuable depth to the bowling department.

Here’s Multan Sultan’s complete squad for PSL 9: