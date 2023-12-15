UAE Beats Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final

In a heart-wrenching U19 Asia Cup semi-final, Pakistan faced a narrow defeat against hosts UAE, falling short by 11 runs.

After winning the toss and electing to field first, Pakistan U19 displayed an impressive bowling performance to restrict UAE to just 193 runs in 47.5 overs. Ubaid Shah emerged as the standout bowler, showcasing his skills by taking 4 wickets for 44 runs in 9.5 overs, establishing himself as the most economical bowler for Pakistan.

ALSO READ Ex-Australian Cricketer Thinks Pakistan Have Found a Better Batter Than Babar Azam

Arafat Minhas also played a crucial role, contributing with two crucial wickets, while Ali Asfand and Amir Hassan each took 2 wickets, followed by Muhammad Zeeshan who claimed one wicket.

In response, Pakistan initially looked well-poised for a successful chase. Azan Awais, showing promise with the bat, scored a valuable 41 runs. However, his departure marked the beginning of a collapse for the team. Captain Saad Baig managed a steady 50 runs, but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to get his team over the line.

As the innings progressed, Pakistan faced a sudden downfall, ultimately getting bowled out for 182 runs in the last over, resulting in an 11-run defeat. With this loss, Pakistan U19 is now out of the competition. UAE will advance to face Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup U19, where both teams will vie for the championship trophy.

ALSO READ HEC to Participate in PCB’s Grade I Cricket Tournament

Notably, the absence of strong contenders like Pakistan U19 and India U19 adds an element of unpredictability to the tournament’s outcome.