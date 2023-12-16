Saudi Arabia to Unveil World’s First E-sports District

Qiddiya City is planned to become the world’s first comprehensive gaming and esports district, as it aims to propel Saudi Arabia into the ever-rising business of esports.

In the heart of Qiddiya City, the new district will have four esports venues designed to host prominent events and attract 10 million visitors annually.

The launch of the gaming and esports district builds on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s support for the sector, as seen through a ‘National Strategy’ and projects such as talent development programs and targeted investments.

Saudis believe that the gaming and esports sector is experiencing rapid growth, and it is their responsibility to host major events and tournaments by enhancing the infrastructure and enabling Qiddiya City to invite the world to live, learn, and compete in gaming and esports.

Here's a sneak peek of our Qiddiya City team in action as we bring our incredible vision to life 🚧 Explore more: https://t.co/bBEfPd7us7#QiddiyaCity #PlayLife pic.twitter.com/L7MLxdMULm — Qiddiya (@qiddiya_en) December 10, 2023

The city will not only cater to the esports professional but also to gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages. The district spans an area of over 500,000 square meters, with 100,000 square meters allocated for retail, dining, and entertainment. The hub will allow gamers to live, work, and play, offering gaming-themed apartments and hotels.

The city will accommodate up to 25 esports clubs from around the world, and provide regional headquarters for over 30 leading video game development companies.

The district is set to feature four arenas, with a total capacity of 73,000 seats. Among these venues, one will house the largest indoor LED screen among all esports areas globally, as its capacity would be 5,300 seats.

Situated in Qiddiya City, the district aligns with the KSA’s National Strategy for Gaming and Esports, striving to position Arabia as a global hub by the year 2030.