Hafeez Still Confident of Beating Australia Despite Heartbreaking Drubbing

After a massive defeat against Australia in the first Test, Pakistan’s Team Director, Mohammad Hafeez, remains hopeful of a comeback in the upcoming second Test.

During the post-match press conference, Mohammad Hafeez expressed his confidence in the team’s talent, asserting that he has witnessed the exceptional abilities within this group. He firmly believes that Pakistan still possesses the requisite quality to conquer the formidable Australians on their home turf.

Hafeez said, “I’ve seen during our preparation the amount of talent these guys have. There’s no doubt that they can beat Australia here in Australia. But obviously, we couldn’t do that execution-wise. ”

He added, “The plan was there and we prepared accordingly. I still believe that as a team, Pakistan can beat Australia here in Australia, but we must execute our skills when required.”

Hafeez also highlights the impact of poor plan execution, attributing it as the primary cause of the substantial loss. Additionally, he highlighted instances when the Green Shirts had the opportunity to assert dominance but faltered in seizing those moments.

Australia currently holds a 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series with two matches to go. Shan Masood and his team are diligently gearing up for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, fervently pursuing their first Test victory and aspiring to shatter the prevailing challenges in Australia.