Jazz Successfully Tests 1.6Tbps Per Channel Technology on Its Optical Network

By Press Release | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 6:49 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has successfully tested its optical fiber network, which reached a remarkable throughput of 1.6 terabits per second (Tbps) per channel.

The test was conducted on December 13th through Huawei’s advanced Kepler platform, making Jazz the first operator in the Europe, Middle East, and African (EMEA) region.

This development aligns with Jazz’s broader objective of continually establishing and fortifying leading digital platforms that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

Jazz CTO Khalid Shehzad stated: “This achievement marks a transformative moment for Jazz and the telecommunications sector in Pakistan. The successful testing of 1.6 Tbps per channel technology on the Huawei Kepler platform is a testament to our technical prowess. This achievement not only enhances our network capabilities but also positions Jazz as a technological pioneer, setting new standards for the industry.”

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Press Release

lens

Embrace Elegance and Comfort with Ideas Pret Khaddar Collection
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>