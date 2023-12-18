Ramiz Raja Highlights Critical Weaknesses That Got Badly Exposed Against Australia

In a disappointing turn of events on Sunday, Pakistan faced a big defeat against Australia in the first Test in Perth. Former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, candidly highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerabilities during the match, shedding light on the team’s weaknesses.
Ramiz Raja vented his frustration regarding the performance of the Pakistan cricket team on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).
Intent and technique were both missing from Pak’s ‘resistance menu’.
Blown away in just 31overs in the second knock was disappointing. Aussies were on another level…
— Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) December 17, 2023
Ramiz said, “Intent and technique were both missing from Pak’s ‘resistance menu’. Blown away in just 31 overs in the second knock was disappointing. Aussies were on another level…”
It should be noted that in pursuit of a challenging 450-run target, Pakistan faced a horrific collapse, being bowled out for a meager 89 runs. Saud Shakeel emerged as the leading run-scorer for the beleaguered visitors, contributing 24 runs to an otherwise pathetic innings.