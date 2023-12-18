Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Ramiz Raja Highlights Critical Weaknesses That Got Badly Exposed Against Australia

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 2:07 pm

In a disappointing turn of events on Sunday, Pakistan faced a big defeat against Australia in the first Test in Perth. Former Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Ramiz Raja, candidly highlighted Pakistan’s vulnerabilities during the match, shedding light on the team’s weaknesses.

Ramiz Raja vented his frustration regarding the performance of the Pakistan cricket team on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Ramiz said, “Intent and technique were both missing from Pak’s ‘resistance menu’. Blown away in just 31 overs in the second knock was disappointing. Aussies were on another level…”

It should be noted that in pursuit of a challenging 450-run target, Pakistan faced a horrific collapse, being bowled out for a meager 89 runs. Saud Shakeel emerged as the leading run-scorer for the beleaguered visitors, contributing 24 runs to an otherwise pathetic innings.

The Pakistani batters could only face 30.2 overs in the second innings.
Pakistan’s ambitious quest for their first Test victory in Australia since 1995 was dashed by the combined prowess of Nathan Lyon and the formidable home team’s pace attack, ultimately bringing the match to an early conclusion within four days. None of Pakistan’s batters could withstand the relentless assault from the formidable Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood.
Meanwhile, Australia leads the three-match Test series 1-0, with two matches to go. Shan Masood and his team are preparing to face the upcoming challenging Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne, aiming for their first Test win and hoping to break the shackles in Australia.

