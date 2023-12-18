News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Transporters in Punjab Reduce Fares By Up To 10%

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 5:25 pm

Following the caretaker government’s decision to reduce the price of petrol by Rs. 14 per liter, transporters have passed on the benefit to the passengers by lowering their fares.

This move aims to alleviate the financial burden on the public and enhance the affordability of transportation services.

The Punjab Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary stated that transporters have reduced their fares per the recent Rs. 14 per liter reduction in petrol prices. Following are the reduced fares from Lahore to some of the major cities of the country:

City Reduced Fare (Rs)
Layyah 100
Bahawalpur 100
Multan 200
Muzaffargarh 250
Fort Abbas 100
Karachi 200
Islamabad 80
Peshawar 100
Quetta 200

Earlier the caretaker CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, ordered Deputy Commissioners across the province to ensure a reduction in the inter-city transport fares. Furthermore, he also ordered indiscriminate action against those who failed to comply with the government’s directive.

It should be noted that during the last three months, prices of petrol and diesel have been slashed by Rs. 64.04 and Rs. 52.99 per liter, respectively.

>