Wives of Serving Judges to Get Special Treatment at Airports

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 11:24 am

In a notification that has caused an uproar on social media, the Ministry of Aviation has exempted serving judges and their wives from body searches at all the airports across Pakistan.

The Director General of the Airport Security Force (ASF) has issued an order in this regard upon the directives of the aviation secretary.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Aviation, spouses of serving judges and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan have been exempted from body searches at all airports.

It should be noted that the notification has surfaced on social media months after it was issued in October earlier this year. Reacting to the order, netizens expressed anger and disappointment, stating that this step contradicts Chief Justice Faez Isa’s stance against abuse of power.

It should be noted that earlier this month, the CJP had returned two luxury vehicles, ordering the government to sell them and spend the money on public transport.

Arsalan Khattak

>