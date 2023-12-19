Mitchell Starc Becomes the Most Expensive Player in IPL History

The IPL 2024 Auctions have captivated headlines with a groundbreaking moment as Australia’s leading fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, secured his place in history by becoming the most expensive player ever in the IPL, fetching a staggering 24.75 Crore INR (Indian Rupees).

According to the details, the Kolkata Knight Riders secured the services of Mitchell Starc for a whopping 24.75 Crore Indian rupees in the highly anticipated IPL 2024 auction.

This acquisition marked a significant milestone, surpassing the previous record held by Australia’s World Cup 2023-winning captain, Pat Cummins. Cummins had made headlines as the most expensive player in IPL history when Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired him for a notable 20.5 crore INR.

However, Starc’s monumental deal now takes center stage, cementing his position as the new record holder for the highest price ever paid for a player in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Kolkata Knight Riders clinched the IPL title twice, emerging victorious in 2012 and 2014, establishing themselves as one of the most formidable teams in the league.

The addition of two Australian fast bowlers, who fetched high prices in the auction, has injected a significant boost of excitement for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

In the previous IPL season, England all-rounder Sam Curran held the record for being the most expensive player, having been acquired by the Punjab Kings for a staggering 18.5 crore INR.