Pakistan’s Starts Export of Dried Chillies to China

The caretaker Federal Minister of Commerce and Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz Tuesday announced a significant breakthrough in Pakistan’s agricultural exports to China with the inaugural shipment of dried chillies.

The minister said this achievement made possible through the efforts of Litong Food Co. Ltd. marks the beginning of a new era in the trade relationship between Pakistan and China. He also expressed appreciation for the unwavering support of the Chinese government in creating a substantial market for Pakistani goods within China.

The minister emphasized that the exports of Pakistan’s products to China have the potential to exceed $20 billion in the coming years. However, achieving this ambitious goal requires concerted efforts from Pakistani agricultural exporters. He urged the exporters to uphold high-quality standards, increase productivity, and implement effective marketing strategies to meet the expectations of the Chinese market.

Acknowledging the crucial role of the Chinese companies in the process, the minister expressed optimism about the prospects of collaboration. “If our companies can meet the standards set by the Chinese authorities, our exports can soar. I congratulate the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and our Mission in China for their dedicated work in finalizing protocols and completing compliance formalities in just four months,” added Ejaz.