Sindh Announces Public Holiday

The caretaker government of Sindh has declared December 25th as a public holiday on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

In a notification on Monday, the provincial government announced that the first day of the upcoming week will be an off day for all officers, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of government of Sindh except those engaged in essential services.

However, contrary to reports in the local media, the caretaker government in its notification hasn’t made any announcement regarding December 26 as a public holiday for the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

The federal government and all other provincial governments are also expected to announce a public holiday on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day.

It is pertinent to mention that December 25 has already been declared as an off-day by the Cabinet Division in the list of holidays released before the beginning of this year.