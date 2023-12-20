Chelsea Advance to Carabao Cup Semi-Finals After Trippier’s Horror Show

Newcastle United defender, Kieran Trippier, had a night to forget at the Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s home ground. The right-back made a costly error which led to Chelsea forward, Mykhaylo Mudryk, scoring an equalizing goal in the 92nd minute of the match.

Newcastle were leading the Carabao Cup fixture when their forward, Callum Wilson, scored a goal in the 16th minute due to an error by Chelsea defender, Benoît Badiashile, but an error by the opposite defender saved the blues.

All hell came loose when Trippier was allowed to take the 2nd penalty in the shoot-out, but he hit it wide of the goalkeeper’s right-side post.

A brilliant save, from a penalty, by Chelsea newcomer, Djordje Petrovic, earned the Blues a place in the semi-final of the League Cup.

In the other quarter-finals, Middlesborough defeated Port Vale, 3-0, in Port Vale’s home ground, while Everton versus Fulham ended in a draw, 1-1, after goals from Michael Keane (own-goal) and Beto.

Fulham was leading the match courtesy of an own-goal from Everton defender, Keane, but Beto equalized with a goal in the 82nd minute to draw it. Fulham then went on to win the match, 7-6, on penalties.