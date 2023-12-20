Khurram Shahzad Likely to be Ruled Out of 2nd Test After Injury

Pakistan has potentially suffered another blow on their tour of Australia as fast bowler, Khurram Shahzad is likely to be ruled out of the 2nd Test match, which is scheduled to be played on 26 December at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Khurram Shahzad complained of discomfort in the left side of his body during the first Test, against Australia, in Perth Stadium. Following his complaint, Shahzad was sent for an MRI scan after the match.

Further details are expected to be shared in due course after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports.

Khurram Shahzad had a good personal outing at the Perth Stadium, although his team lost by a hefty margin of 360 runs. He was the opening bowler, paired with Shaheen Shah Afridi, and took 5 wickets in the 2 innings.

He got the crucial wickets of ace batter, Steven Smith (twice), and all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, in the first innings. While in the second innings, he attained the prized scalps of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne.

Shahzad bowled well in this season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as well and he finished as the most successful bowler, picking 36 wickets in eight matches, which led to his selection in the national Test team.

He bowled at an average of 20.31 while keeping his strike rate under 40, which means a wicket every 7th over, and that impressed the selectors.