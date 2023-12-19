Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Announces Squad for New Zealand Tour With Lots of New Names

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 3:29 pm

Pakistan men’s cricket team chief selector, Wahab Riaz, announced the squad for the upcoming 5-match T20I series against New Zealand in Kiwi-land.

The series will begin on 12 January 2024, when the two teams collide at Eden Park, Auckland. The series will conclude with the 5th match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Pakistan’s Squad For New Zealand T20I Series

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Captain) Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Fakhar Zaman Saim Ayub Iftikhar Ahmed Mohammad Nawaz Abrar Ahmed Usama Mir
Haris Rauf Mohammad Wasim Jr Zaman Khan Aamir Jamal Azam Khan Abbas Afridi Sahibzada Farhan Haseebullah Khan

Premier spin bowling all-rounder, Shadab Khan, is injured after twisting his ankle in recent days. He is currently completing rehabilitation which is why he isn’t a part of the squad.

Mohammad Haris, the secondary wicket-keeper, has been rested and Haseebullah Khan has been picked.

>