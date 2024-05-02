T20 World Cup 2024: All Teams Official Squads and Kits

Excitement is brewing as cricket fans worldwide gear up to cheer for their favourite teams in the T20 World Cup 2024. The tournament, scheduled to be played between 1-29 June in the Caribbean and the USA promises to be a spectacle as top sides in T20 cricket battle it out to be crowned champions of the world.

As the hype for the mega-event builds up, let’s check out the squads and kits for every team in the competition.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan will be led by their superstar all-rounder, Rashid Khan and boasts the likes of Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Rashid Khan (c) Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Ibrahim Zadran Azmatullah Omarzai Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Ishaq Mohammad Nabi Gulbadin Naib Karim Janat Nangyal Kharoti Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Noor Ahmad Naveen-ul-Haq Fazalhaq Farooqi Fareed Ahmed Malik Sediq Atal (r) Hazratullah Zazai (r) Saleem Safi (r)

(r)=Reserve

Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Australia

The Kangaroos will be led by experienced all-rounder, Mitch Marsh and they have picked players such as Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, David Warner and plenty more superstars

Australia’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Mithcell Marsh (c) Ashton Agar Pat Cummins Tim David Nathan Ellis Cam Green Josh Hazlewood Travis Head Josh Inglis (wk) Glenn Maxwell Mithcell Starc Marcus Stoinis Matthew Wade (wk) David Warner Adam Zampa

Australia’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

For the first time, Australia will wear a predominantly green colored kit in an ICC mega-event.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Canada

Canada will be led by captain Saad Zafar for the mega-event.

Canada’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Saad bin Zafar (c) Aaron Johnson Dilon Heyliger Dilpreet Bajwa Harsh Thaker Jeremy Gordon Junaid Siddiqui Kaleem Sana Kanwarpal Tathgur Navneet Dhaliwal Nicholas Kirton Pargat Singh Ravinderpal Singh Rayyankhan Pathan Shreyas Movva Tajinder Singh (r) Aaditya Varadharajan (r) Ammar Khalid (r) Jatinder Matharu (r) Parveen Kumar (r)

Canada’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

England

The defending champions have bolstered their squad with Jofra Archer as he recovers from a longstanding injury. The team will be led by Jos Buttler.

England’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Jos Buttler (c) Moeen Ali (VC) Adil Rashid Phil Salt Will Jacks Jonny Bairstow Chris Jordan Sam Curran Ben Duckett Tom Hartley Reece Topley Jofra Archer Liam Livingston Harry Brook Mark Wood

England’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

India

The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain. The team includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and a host of T20 superstars

India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Rohit Sharma (c) Hardik Pandya (VC) Shivam Dube Yashasvi Jaiswal Yuzvendra Chahal Axar Patel Mohammad Siraj Arshdeep Singh Suryakumar Yadav Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Sanju Samson Rishabh Pant

India’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Ireland

Ireland’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Ireland’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Namibia

Namibia’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Namibia’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Nepal

Nepal’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Nepal will be led by Rohit Paudel in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Paudel (c) Aasif Sheikh Anil Kumar Sah Kushal Bhurtel Kushal Malla Dipendra Singh Airee Lalit Rajbanshi Karan KC Gulshan Jha Sompal Kami Pratis GC Sundeep Jora Abinash Bohara Sagar Dhakal Kamal Singh Airee

Nepal’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Netherlands

Netherlands’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Netherlands’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

New Zealand

New Zealand’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

The Kiwi squad will be led by Kane Williamson and boasts the likes of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Santner and more.

Kane Williamson (c) Mark Chapman Michael Bracewell Daryl Mitchell Finn Allen Devon Conway Jimmy Neesham Glenn Phillips Mitchell Santner Ish Sodhi Rachin Ravindra Matt Henry Trent Boult Tim Southee Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Oman

Oman’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Oman will be led by Aqib Ilyas.

Aqib Ilyas (c) Zeeshan Maqsood Kashyap Prajapati Pratik Athavale (wk) Ayaan Khan Khalid Kail Shoaib Khan Mohammad Nadeem Naseem Khushi (wk) Mehran Khan Bilal Khan Rafiullah Kaleemullah Fayyaz Butt Shakeel Ahmad Jatinder Singh (r) Samay Shrivastava (r) Sufyan Mehmood (r) Jay Odedra (r)

Oman’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Papua New Guinea’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Pakistan

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Scotland

Scotland’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Scotland’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

South Africa

South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

The Proteas will be led by superstar batter Aiden Markram. The squad includes players such as Heinrich Klaasen, Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock and David Miller.

Aiden Markram (c) Ottniel Baartman Gerald Coetzee Quinton de Kock Bjorn Fortuin Reeza Hendricks Marco Jansen Heinrich Klaasen Keshav Maharaj David Miller Anrich Nortje Kagiso Rabada Ryan Rickelton Tabraiz Shamsi Tristan Stubbs

South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

Uganda

Uganda’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

Uganda’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

United States of America

USA’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

USA’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

West Indies

West Indies’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad:

Yet to be announced

West Indies’s T20 World Cup 2024 kit:

Yet to be released

The squads and kits will be updated regularly