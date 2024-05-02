PTA Initiates Process for Hiring of International Consultant for 5G Auction

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken significant strides towards the launch of 5G services in the country, as it receives approval from the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) regarding the allocation of spectrum.

In line with this development, the PTA has initiated the process of hiring an international consultant to facilitate the rollout of 5G technology.

The PTA has shared the Terms of Reference (ToRs) for the consultant with the MoIT&T, which will subsequently collaborate with the Ministry of Finance to solicit input before finalizing the hiring process. Once the necessary approvals are obtained, the PTA will advertise the ToRs to commence the selection of an international consultant for the 5G rollout.

Sources within the IT Ministry reveal that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has set a deadline for the launch of 5G services in the first quarter of 2025. This directive underscores the urgency to expedite preparations for the rollout.

With spectrum allocation across various ITU bands earmarked for the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) auction, including bands such as 700, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3300 MHz, Pakistan possesses the necessary resources for 5G deployment. Notably, the government holds 30 MHz (2 x 15 MHz) in the 700 MHz band, considered optimal for 5G services.

The PTA has already shared a comprehensive 5G working paper with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoIT&T) and the Ministry of Finance, highlighting technical and regulatory considerations crucial for a successful launch.

During a meeting of the auction advisory committee under the caretaker regime, chaired by then Finance Minister Shamshad Akhter, emphasis was placed on spectrum allocation for 5G. The committee directed the FAB to allocate the necessary spectrum and inform the PTA accordingly.