Authorities Seize Pakistan ‘Largest Ever’ Shipment of Crystal Meth

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing what they described as the “largest-ever” shipment of methamphetamine in Pakistan. A staggering 224 kilograms of crystal meth, concealed ingeniously within the roof and doors of five shipping containers, was intercepted at Karachi port.

According to a statement released by the ANF spokesperson, the drugs were initially concealed within a consignment of soapstone, seemingly destined for export to Belgium via Afghanistan. The sophisticated smuggling operation involved the transit of illicit cargo from Afghanistan through the Torkham border crossing into Karachi, a major port city in Pakistan.

Upon receiving intelligence regarding the suspicious shipment, ANF officials launched a meticulous investigation, leading to the discovery of hidden narcotics within the roof and doors of the five shipping containers. The concealment tactic employed by the smugglers highlights the sophistication and cunning nature of the illicit drug trade.

In a swift and decisive operation, the ANF seized all five containers at Karachi port, preventing the illicit drugs from reaching their intended destination. Additionally, three individuals linked to the smuggling attempt, including two Afghan nationals, were apprehended by law enforcement authorities as they attempted to evade capture and flee to their home country via the Torkham border.

The ANF emphasized its unwavering commitment to combatting drug trafficking and safeguarding communities from the devastating impact of narcotics. This successful operation underscores the agency’s dedication to upholding law and order and curbing the illicit drug trade within Pakistan’s borders.