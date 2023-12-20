Pakistan Footballer Set to Join Afghanistan Football Club

According to reports, Pakistan men’s football team player, Shayek Dost, has been approached by the Afghanistan Champions League side, Abu Muslim Farah FC, to sign for their club on a 1-year contract.

Afghanistan Champions League (ACL) is the premier football competition in Pakistan’s neighboring country, Afghanistan. It replaced the ‘Afghanistan Premier League’ a few seasons back, and now the ACL is run on an annual basis.

Abu Muslim, the club interested in Dost, came 2nd in last season’s ACL. They lost the championship to Attack Energy FC, who hail from Herat city, by 4 points. The 11-match season ended with Attack Energy having 31 points while Abu Muslim had 27.

2022 ACL Standings

Rank Team Matches Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Attack Energy FC 11 10 1 0 36 6 31 2 Abu Muslim 11 8 3 0 35 13 27

A total of 12 teams played in last season’s ACL, but only these two finished the competition without a loss.

Abu Muslim wants someone who restricts the other team from scoring freely. Their attacking statistics were almost identical to the team above them, but the defending statistics were twice as bad.

Shayek Dost provides the box-to-box mentality where he will continue running for the entirety of the 90 minutes. The Pakistani football supporters saw this approach during the national team’s successful encounter with Cambodia a few months back.

Although Dost played as a midfielder in the Cambodia match, he was excellent at assisting his left side, Junaid Shah, in challenging the opposition players at defensive tussles in the match.

Dost is excellent at winning the ball back and boosts an incredible work-rate.