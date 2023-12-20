Pakistan, Iran Agree to Resolve Issues Hindering Barter Trade

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana today at FBR HQs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to customs, cross-border trade, and management for smooth flow of bilateral trade between the two countries. They agreed to remove the irritants in the barter trade for increased economic activities between the two neighbors.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana today at FBR Headquarters. Member Customs (Operations) was also present on the occasion. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/LzOgLwnsJ2 — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) December 20, 2023

The two sides also agreed on the early operationalization of the gate at the Rimdan-Gabd crossing point for the facilitation of traders and enhanced cross-border trade.

The Iranian ambassador said that the expansion of the parking area on the Taftan side would facilitate Iranian trucks. He also requested to allow free movement of Iranian trucks at least up till Quetta. The FBR chairman apprised him of the legal hurdles in this regard, however, he assured him to look into the matter. It was also agreed that both sides will work on sharing trade-related data digitally through the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) system.

The Iranian ambassador also invited a delegation comprising officers of Pakistan Customs and other relevant Departments of Pakistan to Iran for a meeting to resolve all border-related issues between the two countries.