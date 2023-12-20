PSX to Remain Closed on December 25

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) will remain closed on December 25 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam day/Christmas.

“All TRE Certificate Holders, Staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Monday, December 25, 2023 being Public Holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day / Christmas,” the PSX said in an announcement on Wednesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Cabinet Division releases a list of all public holidays throughout the year. And according to the list, December 25th has been declared as a public holiday across the country.