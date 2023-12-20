Famous singer Saun Paul has revealed the meaning behind the initial reference in his songs, declaring ‘Sean de Paul’ as a tribute to the legendary batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

In a recent revelation, globally acclaimed rapper and pop sensation Sean Paul has unveiled the true inspiration behind the iconic phrase ‘Sean de Paul’ that echoes in the opening sequences of his chart-topping songs. Contrary to popular belief, Sean Paul clarified in an exclusive interview that the catchy moniker is not a self-reference but, in fact, a heartfelt tribute to the legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

The Grammy-winning artist disclosed that the connection between his name and the cricketing icon’s arose due to the resemblance in the sound of the two words. Sean Paul explained that many people have interpreted the phrase ‘Sean de Paul’ as his own name however it is actually spelled ‘Chanderpaul’ referencing to the legendary singer.

This newfound insight adds a captivating layer to Sean Paul’s musical legacy, shedding light on a hidden cricketing reference within his globally acclaimed hits. Both the cricket and music fans worldwide are now discovering the intriguing connection that has been subtly woven into the fabric of the artist’s distinguished career.