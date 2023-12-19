Bazid Khan Reveals Startling Realities of Pakistan’s First-Class Cricket

Former Pakistani cricketer and renowned commentator, Bazid Khan revealed startling insights into the state of first-class cricket in Pakistan.

In a recent sports show, Bazid Khan scrutinized the players’ performances in red-ball cricket, shedding light on a peculiar rule that limits teams to a mere 80 overs in the first innings of first-class games.

Bazid Khan is angry and rightly so. pic.twitter.com/F5k7T33L1N — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 18, 2023

Bazid Khan said, “Yes, we haven’t won a Test in Australia in 28 years. Well, there is a new drama in Pakistan’s first-class cricket. Work is happening backdoors, as there is no mention of the playing conditions on the website.”

He added, “The rule is that you can only play 80 overs in the first innings. They have restricted batting in first-class cricket. What kind of a rule is this?”

Bazid Khan also pointed out that under this rule, players are uncertain about the optimal time to opt for the new ball, and spinners face challenges in developing their wicket-taking skills.

It must be noted that Pakistan endured a resounding 360-run loss in the inaugural Test match against Australia, marking a challenging start to the series.

After this disappointing defeat, the players faced a lot of criticism as the team led by Shan Masood collapsed, managing only 89 runs in the second innings.