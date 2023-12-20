TikTok Officially Declared Haram Under New Fatwa

On Tuesday, the Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia Banoori Town issued a religious ruling (fatwa), classifying the widely-used social media app TikTok as “haram,” or forbidden under Sharia law, as reported by 24NewsHD TV channel.

The decree, identified as fatwa number 144211200409, explicitly declares TikTok usage as impermissible, pointing out various ethical and religious issues associated with it. The ruling emphasizes the app’s potential to be a “dangerous temptation” amidst the burgeoning landscape of social media, noting that participation in the app involves activities that are considered illegitimate and sinful.

The fatwa underlines that TikTok promotes the taking of photos and videos, practices that are directly prohibited by Sharia law.

The religious directive further criticizes TikTok for its content, accusing the platform of showcasing women in inappropriate videos and participating in actions that result in the sinful act of observing the “Na Mahram.” The fatwa also addresses the prevalent use of music, singing, and dancing in the app’s content, produced by both genders, labeling these elements as conduits for disseminating indecency and nudity.

A key issue highlighted in the fatwa is the squandering of time linked to the use of TikTok, with the platform being condemned for encouraging behaviors that ridicule scholars and religious figures. The decree mentions that individuals are enticed to engage in various activities contradictory to the values of decency and morality, motivated by the potential for financial gain.

Similarly, earning money through YouTube was declared haram by a Saudi Scholar on Twitter (now known as X). The scholar, Asim al-Hakim, responded to a user query who asked if YouTube income is haram or halal, to which he responded by saying it is haram.