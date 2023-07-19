YouTube Earnings Are Haram: Suadi Scholar

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jul 19, 2023 | 5:35 pm

Saudi scholar, Imam of Jeddah Mosque, Asim al-Hakim, has declared the earnings from YouTube as haram.

On Twitter, a user named Abdul Maqtadir asked Asim al-Hakim whether earning from YouTube is considered halal or haram. In response, the scholar, Asim al-Hakim, wrote that it is considered haram.

Asim al-Hakim did not provide further explanation regarding the forbidden status of YouTube earnings in his response. However, a statement made by him on his YouTube channel four years ago is still available. In that statement, he mentioned that being a YouTuber has become a significant occupation for young people in today’s society.

Here is what he said:

From an Islamic perspective, earning from YouTube is not inherently forbidden, but it depends on the content that the YouTuber uploads. If a YouTuber uploads haram content (such as music, women, indecent conversations, obscenity, and immorality), then the income derived from it would be considered haram.

It should be noted that Asim al-Hakim leads the Friday prayers at Jeddah Mosque and has appeared as a host and guest on several TV programs. Additionally, he has delivered lectures at various universities in Asia and Europe.

Via: Geo News

