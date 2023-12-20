Underage TikToker Raped and Killed in Sindh

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 11:12 am

On Monday, a 15-year-old TikTok user in the village of Bajar Khan Talpur, Tando Muhammad Khan district, was reportedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

The Shaikh Bhirkio police reported that unidentified individuals carried out the heinous act against Junaid Khaskheli just outside the village, subsequently ending his life by strangulation before fleeing the scene.

In response to the incident, Hyderabad DIG Tariq Razzak Dharejo has taken note, and SSP Tando Muhammad Khan district, Syed Saleem Shah, has assembled a police investigation team to look into the matter and apprehend the suspects. Shah has also met with Sultan Khaskheli, the grieving father of the victim, assuring him that the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions.

Sultan told the media that his son had no known enemies. “My son was a tiktoker and he never used to go outside the village.”

The remains were transported to the district headquarters hospital, where medico-legal doctors performed a postmortem examination and gathered DNA and semen samples for laboratory testing.

The police have not yet filed the FIR for the incident.

In another unfortunate incident earlier in September this year, another TikToker, Zubair Shah, a minor boy, was purportedly subjected to sexual assault in Dadu district. The police detained the accused rapist who had also shared his explicit video on social media.

