Samsung’s Self Repair Program Adds More Phones, Expands to 30 More Countries

Launched over a year ago, Samsung’s Self-Repair program allows Galaxy smartphone owners to repair their handsets outside of their warranty period. The program provides genuine Samsung parts for customers and it is now expanding to 30 more countries and more Galaxy phones.

Samsung has added a total of 15 more Galaxy phones to its Self-Repair program, including the Galaxy S23 series (Galaxy S23 FE included), the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series (including FE models). The program now supports 30 more countries in Europe such as:

Albania

Andorra

Austria

Bosnia

Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czechia Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Norway

Portugal

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of Samsung devices that are now covered by the Self-Repair program.

Smartphones

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra

Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra New

Galaxy S23 FE New

Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5 New

Galaxy A05s New

Tablets

Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra New

Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+ New

Galaxy Tab A9, A9+ New

PCs

Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)

Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch) New

Samsung’s Self-Repair program was launched in August 2022, starting with the US, but later on expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and several European countries. It provides users with genuine replacement parts for Samsung devices such as display assemblies, batteries, back covers, and charging ports for smartphones.

As for Samsung laptop owners, they get access to front and rear cases, display, battery, touchpad, power key, fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan, and speaker components.