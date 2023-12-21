Samsung’s Self Repair Program Adds More Phones, Expands to 30 More Countries

Published Dec 21, 2023

Launched over a year ago, Samsung’s Self-Repair program allows Galaxy smartphone owners to repair their handsets outside of their warranty period. The program provides genuine Samsung parts for customers and it is now expanding to 30 more countries and more Galaxy phones.

Samsung has added a total of 15 more Galaxy phones to its Self-Repair program, including the Galaxy S23 series (Galaxy S23 FE included), the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series (including FE models). The program now supports 30 more countries in Europe such as:

  • Albania
  • Andorra
  • Austria
  • Bosnia
  • Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Czechia Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Ireland
  • Kosovo
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Monaco
  • Montenegro
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Switzerland

Meanwhile, here is the complete list of Samsung devices that are now covered by the Self-Repair program.

Smartphones

  • Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra New
  • Galaxy S23 FE New
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5, Z Fold 5  New
  • Galaxy A05s New

Tablets

  • Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra New
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+ New
  • Galaxy Tab A9, A9+ New

PCs

  • Galaxy Book Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch)
  • Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15-inch), Pro 360 (15-inch) New

Samsung’s Self-Repair program was launched in August 2022, starting with the US, but later on expanded to South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, and several European countries. It provides users with genuine replacement parts for Samsung devices such as display assemblies, batteries, back covers, and charging ports for smartphones.

As for Samsung laptop owners, they get access to front and rear cases, display, battery, touchpad, power key, fingerprint reader, rubber feet, fan, and speaker components.

