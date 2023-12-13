Samsung Galaxy A15, A15 5G, and A25 5G Launched Starting at $205

Samsung has unveiled its latest series of Galaxy A-devices earlier than expected, including the new Galaxy A15 duo and the Galaxy A25 5G.

The Galaxy A15 is offered in both 4G and 5G versions, with both models sharing similar specifications except for their chipsets. The Galaxy A25 5G, on the other hand, boasts more advanced cameras and is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1280 chipset.

Each of the three new smartphones features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and an Infinity-U notch. The A15 models come with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the A25 5G steps up with a 120Hz display that also reaches a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, surpassing the 800 nits of the A15s.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is Keeping Long Range Zoom and Adding More

All three models are equipped with a 13MP front-facing camera and showcase Samsung’s new Key Island design, which gives a distinctive convex shape around the power and volume buttons.

The Galaxy A15 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 chip, comes with 8 GB RAM, and offers two storage options: 128 GB and 256 GB, both expandable via microSD card. The A15 5G variant uses the Dimensity 6100+ chipset, also featuring 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of expandable storage. The A25 5G is fitted with the Exynos 1280 chip and offers a choice of 6 GB or 8GB RAM, with 128 GB of storage that can also be expanded.

On the rear, the A15 models are equipped with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, complemented by a 5MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The A25, on the other hand, features a more robust 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera.

All three new smartphones run on One UI 6.0, which is based on Android 14, and are powered by 5,000 mAh batteries supporting 25W fast charging.

The phones are available in a range of colors including Yellow, Fantasy Blue, Optimistic Blue, and Black. The Galaxy A15 4G is priced starting at $205, the Galaxy A15 5G at around $260, and the Galaxy A25 5G starting from $271.

These devices will be available for purchase in Vietnam from December 16, and Samsung plans to roll them out in additional markets in the forthcoming weeks.

Specifications