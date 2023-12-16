Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Debuts AI Features Alongside Top Notch Hardware

Samsung has recently declared the upcoming Galaxy S24 series as the “smartest AI phones ever,” and this emphasis on artificial intelligence extends to their newly unveiled Galaxy Book 4 series of laptops.

While the focus is on AI capabilities, the series also boasts improved displays, faster charging, and substantial processing power.

Shared Specifications

Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 9, the Galaxy Book 4 series integrates its CPU, GPU, and a new NPU within a single package. Additionally, an Nvidia RTX 4070 (8 GB) is included, capable of handling AI tasks such as image generation with Stable Diffusion and traditional DLSS for gaming. Alternatively, users have the option to choose a configuration with a Core Ultra 7 and an RTX 4050 (6 GB).

The redesigned model introduces enhanced cooling, featuring an 11% wider vapor chamber and dual fans with uneven blade spacing. RAM options vary from 16 GB to 64 GB (LPDDR5X), and storage choices include 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB SSDs, with an available expansion slot.

Unlike the Book 3 series, which had a distinction between touchscreen and non-touch models, the Book 4 series eliminates this division. All three models feature touch-capable Dynamic AMOLED displays with the new Vision Booster and anti-reflective technology, enhancing legibility in bright outdoor conditions.

Galaxy Book 4 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, positioned as the flagship model, comes in a singular size of 16-inches. It boasts a 2,880 x 1,800px display (16:10) with a 48-120Hz variable refresh rate and an impressive 120% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

Samsung is promoting advancements in both power efficiency and rapid charging for its latest laptops. With the 140W adapter, the device can charge the 76Wh battery to 55% in just 30 minutes, marking a 40% improvement over the previous model.

The laptops come equipped with quad speakers by AKG, supported by Dolby Atmos (2x 5W woofers and 2x 2W tweeters). AI technology is once again integrated, providing noise cancellation for the dual microphone array, described by Samsung as “studio quality.”

All three Book 4 laptops feature an HDMI 2.1 port that supports resolutions of 8K at 60fps and 5K at 120fps. For those with traditional peripherals, the laptops include a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-A port.

Galaxy Book 4 Pro

Available in 14” and 16” versions, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro weighs 1.23kg and 1.56kg, respectively. Both models feature 2,880 x 1,800px displays with a variable refresh rate of 48-120Hz and 120% DCI-P3, mirroring the specifications of the Ultra variant.

Configuration options for this model include an Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 5 CPU with Intel Arc graphics, along with 16/32GB of RAM and a 256GB-1TB SSD (with an expansion slot). It’s worth noting that the smaller model comes with a 63Wh battery, while the larger one boasts a 76Wh battery, both supporting 65W USB-C charging.

Integrating additional AI features, the Samsung Gallery app for PC introduces the Photo Remaster feature, facilitating quick and easy touch-ups by eliminating unwanted shadows and reflections. The Samsung Studio app, a video editor, is accessible across various Galaxy devices, with projects automatically synchronized, enabling seamless continuation of work between your tablet and laptop.

Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360

Concluding the lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 exclusively comes in a 16” form, tipping the scales at 1.66kg. Sporting an identical display to its counterparts, this model distinguishes itself with hinges that rotate 360°, transforming it into a tablet, and an S Pen is included.

The configuration options remain consistent, offering a choice between the Intel Core Ultra 7 and Ultra 5, 16/32 GB of RAM, and 512 GB/1 TB SSD (sans an expansion slot). Connectivity options align with the Pro model, featuring the inclusion of a 65W USB-C adapter for the 76Wh battery. It’s worth noting that, unlike the other models, the Pro 360 lacks an expansion slot.

A noteworthy addition is the commitment to using a broader range of recycled materials in the Book 4 laptops compared to previous generations. This encompasses recycled aluminum, glass, and plastic.

The anticipated launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series is scheduled for January 2024 in South Korea, with subsequent expansion to other markets. Keep an eye out for pricing details as they become available.