Sehat Kahani Raises $2.7 Million in Series A Funding

Sehat Kahani, a health-tech startup, has successfully raised $2.7 million in a Series A funding round.

The funding was led by Amaanah Circle, a Singapore-based health tech fund led by Dr. Razi Yousuf coupled with key investors including Epic Angels, a female-only investor collective, Cross Fund, USAID Investment Promotion Activity (IPA), Augmentor, Impact Investment Exchange(IIX) and the Elahi group.

Founded by two qualified medical doctors, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram and Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga in 2017, Sehat Kahani uses innovative technology to ensure a seamless virtual connection between doctors and patients within 60 seconds.

An Incredible Health-Tech Story

“Sehat Kahani is an incredible health-tech story led by Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram and Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga. Amaanah Circle is delighted to become a small part of this incredible story,” said Dr. Razi Yousaf from Amaanah Circle while talking to ProPakistani.

He added that Amaanah is proud to contribute to the subject matter expertise, and in upscaling regionally and globally to the overall vision of Sehat Kahani in the future of digital health and preventive healthcare.

The platform offers on-demand at-home or on-premises laboratory services and online medicine delivery, catering to patients nationwide, including B2B clients, B2C consumers, and the underserved population in rural areas.

Additionally, Sehat Kahani runs a holistic 360-degree well-being program for corporates, focusing on health promotion and preventative care. The consumer application, operational in over 350 cities across Pakistan, is seamlessly integrated into prominent banking and lifestyle platforms, making healthcare affordable and accessible.

Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga revealed that Sehat Kahani has shown a significant average year-on-year growth of 141 percent in the last 3 years, overcoming the myth that telemedicine was only beneficial during COVID as we have seen 5x cumulative growth in the post-pandemic era. She added that this gives them the confidence to expand operations to other countries and take Sehat Kahani global as its next move for expansion.

AI For Healthcare

Sehat Kahani already boasts a global network of 7,500+ healthcare professionals with services extended to over 800 corporations and 62 e-health clinics nationwide, Sehat Kahani has provided more than 2.6 million consultations to date.

“This funding infusion marks a pivotal moment for Sehat Kahani,” said Dr. Sara. “It will enable us to develop advanced features, including decision support systems, precision medicine tools, and predictive AI models to help our patients live fully by knowing their disease better. Grateful to our investors for supporting our mission and championing female founders, setting a powerful example,” she added.

When asked for more insights into how these features will add real value to patient experience rather than only deploying AI as a buzzword as being done by most, Dr. Sara told ProPakistani that Sehat Kahani’s focus is to create personalized care for its customers, tracking their patient journey and helping them achieve a good quality of life by adapting to healthy practices and self-care.

Offerings and Future Plans

Sehat Kahani has expanded its corporate application into a comprehensive OPD management solution. Corporate employees and their families now benefit from 24/7 hassle-free and cashless access to specialists, online medicine delivery, and efficient claims management.

“Sehat Kahani embodies what we seek in investments: strong potential for success and impactful innovation,” said Maaike Doyer from Epic Angels, the largest female-only investor collective in the APAC region. “We fully believe in Dr. Sara and Dr. Iffat’s leadership, envisioning Sehat Kahani as a beacon of innovation and a model for future healthcare solutions.”

Addressing future plans of regional expansion, the company noted that Amaanah Circle was created by investors who have been associated with health care for over 30 years with experience in working in GCC markets with health technology businesses previously and this subject expertise will be extremely useful for Sehat Kahani as we look for regional expansion to the GCC markets.