Profit Rates On National Savings Schemes Decreased

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 1:35 pm
National Savings Melody Market

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The government has decreased the rates of profit on national savings certificates and schemes by up to 160 bps.

The profit rates have been decreased on Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC), Special Saving Certificates (SSC), Pensioners Benefit Accounts (PBA), Behbood Saving Certificates (BSC), and Shuhda Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA).

Meanwhile, the rates of profit on Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) and Saving Accounts Rate (SAR) are unchanged.

ALSO READ

The rate of return on RIC has gone down by 96 bps to 15.1 percent, the rate of return on SSC has been slashed by 160 bps to 16.4 percent while the profit rate on PBA has been cut by 24 bps to 16.08 percent.

 

The profit rate on BSC and SFWA has decreased by 24 bps to 16.08 percent each, while the rate of return on STSC has been revised downwards by 92 bps to 20.8 percent.

There has been no change in the rates of return on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) and Saving Account Rate (SAR).

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Salt by Ideas: Redefining Western Wear for the Contemporary Man
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>