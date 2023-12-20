Profit Rates On National Savings Schemes Decreased

The government has decreased the rates of profit on national savings certificates and schemes by up to 160 bps.

The profit rates have been decreased on Regular Income Certificates (RIC), Short Term Savings Certificates (STSC), Special Saving Certificates (SSC), Pensioners Benefit Accounts (PBA), Behbood Saving Certificates (BSC), and Shuhda Family Welfare Accounts (SFWA).

Meanwhile, the rates of profit on Defence Savings Certificates (DSC) and Saving Accounts Rate (SAR) are unchanged.

ALSO READ Govt Borrowing From Banks Up 7 Times Than Last Year

The rate of return on RIC has gone down by 96 bps to 15.1 percent, the rate of return on SSC has been slashed by 160 bps to 16.4 percent while the profit rate on PBA has been cut by 24 bps to 16.08 percent.

National Savings Rates Rates of profit on National Savings Schemes have been revised BSC: 16.1%, -24bps

RIC: 15.1%, -96bps

SSC: 16.4%, -160bps

PBA: 16.1%, -24bps

STSC: 20.8%, -100bps Rates of other schemes remained unchanged@savingsgovpk @StateBank_Pak @Financegovpk… pic.twitter.com/1ir6qM5Lpa — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) December 20, 2023

The profit rate on BSC and SFWA has decreased by 24 bps to 16.08 percent each, while the rate of return on STSC has been revised downwards by 92 bps to 20.8 percent.

There has been no change in the rates of return on Defense Saving Certificates (DSC) and Saving Account Rate (SAR).